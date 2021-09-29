WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Lincoln Moon, 45; Richard Debates, 35.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Lincoln Moon, 45, 5-feet-9 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Quad City MEG for three counts of Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver.

Richard Debates, 35, 5-feet-11 inches tall, 163 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for Sex Offender Registration Violation – Second or Subsequent Offense.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.