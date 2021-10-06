WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) William Archer IV, 35; Quasean Davis, 26.

William Archer IV, 35, 5-feet-9 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Moline Police for two counts of Possession Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Quasean Davis, 26, 6-feet tall, 187 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island Police for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.