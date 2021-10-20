WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Chaz Patty, 28; Corey Still, 47.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Chaz Patty, 28, 5-feet-11 inches tall, 199 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape on a theft charge and sex offender registration violation. He also has three Davenport Police Department warrants for theft, driving suspended and interference with official acts.

Corey Still, 47, 5-feet-8 inches tall, 188 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.