WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Cameron Ballard, 35; Kelston Bogguess, 32.

UPDATE: In a previous version of this story, a suspect was incorrectly identified.

We regret the mistake and apologize for it. The article has been updated with the correct information.

STORY: It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Cameron Ballard, 35, 6-feet-2 inches tall, 300 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by East Moline Police for first degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Christian Rex on Sept. 29, 2021.

Kelston Bogguess, 32, 5-feet-2 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.