Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Brenden Crevoiserat, 22, is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Crevoiserat is wanted in Scott County for felony theft, sex offender providing false information and a sex offender registration violation.

Austin Cole, 26, is 6-foot-tall and 207 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Cole is wanted in Scott County for parole violation on an original charge of lascivious acts with a child and is also wanted for a sex offender registration violation and criminal mischief.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.