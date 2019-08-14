Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Kaylia Derrenbacher, 23, is 5-foot-2 and 148 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Derrenbacher is wanted in Scott County for escape on an original charge of burglary. She is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Mario Mendoza-Gutierrez, 38, is 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mendoza-Gutierrez is wanted on Scott County for failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation on an original charge of sex abuse.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.