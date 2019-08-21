Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Breaking News
Man charged after 14-year-old girl shot
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

Michael Cory Nickerson, 36, is 6-foot tall and 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Nickerson is wanted in Rock Island County for possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua James McRae, 33, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. McRae is wanted in Rock Island County for possession of methamphetamine.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

