Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Fredrick Richardson Jr., 55, is 6-feet tall and 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Richardson is wanted in Scott County for a sex offender registration violation (second or subsequent offense) and is considered armed and dangerous.

Aaron Robinson, 32, is 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Robinson is wanted in Scott County for domestic assault with injury, theft of a motor vehicle and third degree kidnapping. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.