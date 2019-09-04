Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Christopher Huntley, 46, is 6-feet tall and 230 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Huntley is wanted in Scott County for sex offender registration violation. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Leanne Gott, 52, is 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Gott is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge. She is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.