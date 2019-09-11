Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

De Jay Thorpe Jr., 22, is 5-foot-5 and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Thorpe is wanted by Davenport Police for assault with a dangerous weapon and escape on original charges of criminal mischief, eluding, car theft, controlled substance violation. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Quashawn Lee, 20, is 6-feet tall and 193 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lee is wanted in Scott County for a parole violation on original charges of interference with official acts, dangerous weapon. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.