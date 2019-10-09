Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Charles Miner, 31, is 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Miner is wanted by East Moline Police for a sex offender registration violation. He is a registered sexually violent predator and is considered armed and dangerous.

Dimetri Smith, 26, is 5-foot-6 tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith is wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.