Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Johnny Gardner, 40, is 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Gardner is wanted in Scott County for probation violation and sex offender failure to register (second or subsequent offense). He is listed as a sexually violent predator with violent tendencies.

Tyler Deyo, 29, is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Deyo is wanted by Moline Police for two counts of failure to report an accident involving personal injury. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.