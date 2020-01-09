Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Brandon Malone, 26, is 6-foot and 265 pounds. Malone is wanted by Milan Police for aggravated domestic battery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Florentino Villagomez Jr, 37, is 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Villagomez is wanted by Moline Police for failure to appear on original charge of possession of meth and also wanted by Mercer County Sheriff’s Office for the same charge. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.