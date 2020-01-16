Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Brandon Patterson, 34, is 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Patterson is wanted by East Moline Police for burglary.

Jason Gruner, 24, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Gruner is wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of methamphetamine.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.