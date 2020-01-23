Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Ren Singleton, 18; Davayreona Minter, 23

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Ren Singleton, 18, is 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Singleton is wanted by East Moline Police for a aggravated assault. On January 14, he got into an argument and cut a man in the throat.

Davayreona Minter, 23, is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Minter is wanted by Rock Island Police for for felony criminal damage. She hit a victim’s car with a baseball bat while kids were in the car. The kids are alright, but the car sustained significant damage.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.