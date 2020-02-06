Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) John Steckel, 48; John Hooks, 61





Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

John Steckel, 48, is 6-foot and 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Steckel is wanted by Quad City MEG for delivery of methamphetamine. He is also wanted in Rock Island County for obstructing justice. He is considered armed and dangerous.

John Hooks, 61, is 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hooks is wanted in Scott County for sex offender registration violation. He has violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.





