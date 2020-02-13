Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) David Jennings, 48; Jade Berhenke, 34





Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

David Jennings, 48, is 5-foot-6 and 146 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Jennings is wanted by Moline Police for burglary, criminal damage and two counts of theft. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Jade Berhenke, 34, is 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Berhenke is wanted by Quad City MEG for two counts delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.





