Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Marcus King, 35; Monica Gomez, 35





Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Marcus King, 35, is 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. King is wanted by Quad City MEG for delivery of methamphetamine. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Monica Gomez, 35, is 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Gomez is wanted by Moline Police for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.





