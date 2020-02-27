Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Kirk Rozell, 37; Christopher Baker, 40

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Kirk Rozell, 37, is 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Rozell is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Baker, 40, is 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Baker is wanted by Silvis Police for aggravated battery and two counts of domestic battery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.





