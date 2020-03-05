Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Levi Rosenthal, 23, is 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Rosenthal is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charge of aggravated use of a weapon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Jarah Brown, 22, is 5-foot-6 and 169 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Brown is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is also wanted by Bettendorf Police for failure to appear on original charge of possession of marijuana.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.