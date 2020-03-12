Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

1  of  3
(From left to right) Joshua Ross, 39; Mikolos Kyger, 23.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Joshua Ross, 39, is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ross is wanted in Rock Island County on three warrants for probation violation on original charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, robbery, flee/elude police, resist arrest, and violation of order of protection. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Mikolos Kyger, 23, is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Kyger is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of manufacture/deliver of cannabis. He is also wanted by Davenport Police Department for failure to appear on a felony theft charge.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

