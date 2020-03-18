Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Scott Quiroz, 51, is 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Quiroz is wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of aggravated DUI and for failure to appear on original charge of DUI.

Dakota Gruner, 22, is 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Gruner is wanted in Rock Island County for possession of a firearm with no FOID and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.