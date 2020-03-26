Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Lamont Williams, 25, is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Williams is wanted by East Moline Police for two counts of first degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 cash reward for the tip that leads to his capture.

Kody Langdon, 20, is 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Langdon is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on the original charge of burglary.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.