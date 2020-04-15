Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Alisha Cook (aka Alisha Nichols), 42, is 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Cook is wanted by Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charge of possession controlled substance and failure to appear on original charge of forgery. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Robert Drew Vaughn, 35, is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Vaughn is wanted in Scott County for probation violation on original drug charges. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.