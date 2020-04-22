Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

1  of  5
(From left to right) Garry Behrens, 40; Javid Levy, 21.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Garry Behrens, 40, is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Behrens is wanted in Scott County for probation violation on original charge of possession of controlled substance. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Javid Levi, 21, is 5-foot-10 and 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Levi is wanted by Rock Island Police for home invasion and aggravated domestic battery. His considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

