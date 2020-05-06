Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Brenton O’Haver, 27; Andrew Tramell, 18.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Brenton O’Haver, 27, is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. O’Haver is wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of a stolen vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Andrew Tramell, 18, is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tramell is wanted by Moline Police for burglary and criminal damage to property.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.