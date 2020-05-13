Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Nibitanga Salvator, 19, is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Salvator is wanted by Davenport Police for first degree robbery.

James Means, 35, is 5-foot-6 and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Means is wanted by Davenport Police for forgery and theft, and probation violation on original charge of forgery and carrying weapons. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.