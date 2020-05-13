1  of  3
Breaking News
Local counties have moderate increases in COVID-19 cases Bettendorf sports complex to reopen Saturday 17 more Iowans die of COVID-19 as state passes 300 deaths, opens restaurants, salons, gyms statewide
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
(From left to right) Nibitanga Salvator, 19; James Means, 35.

(From left to right) Nibitanga Salvator, 19; James Means, 35.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Nibitanga Salvator, 19, is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Salvator is wanted by Davenport Police for first degree robbery.

James Means, 35, is 5-foot-6 and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Means is wanted by Davenport Police for forgery and theft, and probation violation on original charge of forgery and carrying weapons. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss