Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Tray Miller, 25; Richard Scott, 44.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Tray Miller, 25, is 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Miller is wanted in Scott County for probation violation on original drug and gun charges. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Richard Scott, 44, is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Scott is wanted in Scott County for probation violation on original charges of burglary and theft. He has violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

