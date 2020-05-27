Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 24, is 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is wanted by Moline Police for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Manuel Garcia, 34, is 6-foot-1 and 370 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Garcia is wanted by Moline Police for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. His considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.