Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Mason Shea, 33, is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Shea is wanted by Moline Police for two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and by Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Chad Harms, 30, is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Harms is wanted by Moline Police for forgery, by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on original charge of felony theft, and by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation. His considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.