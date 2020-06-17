Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Jordan Ashby, 20; Reuben James, 26.

Jordan Ashby, 20, is 5-foot-8 and 192 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ashby is wanted by Moline Police for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Reuben James, 26, is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. James is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.