Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

James McKinney, 27, is 6-foot and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. McKinney is wanted by U.S. Marshals for escape on original charge of delivery of heroin. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Lucas Elliott, 28, is 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Elliott is wanted by Moline Police for sex offender failure to register and probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.