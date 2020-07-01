Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Drew Gambleton, 22, is 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gambleton is wanted by Davenport Police for robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Javon Jernigan, 20, is 6-foot and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jernigan is wanted by East Moline Police for three counts of arson. He set three cars on fire on June 2. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.