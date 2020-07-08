Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

1  of  2
(From left to right) Adrian Neeley, 33; Evan Sager, 28.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Adrian Neeley, 33, is 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Neeley is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated fleeing/eluding and wanted by Davenport Police for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Evan Sager, 28, is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sager is wanted by Moline Police for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

