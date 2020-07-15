Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Roberta Shuppy, 43, is 5-foot-5 and 128 pounds with black hair and green eyes. Shuppy is wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of violating her probation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and theft. She is considered armed and dangerous.

David Hughes, 37, is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Hughes is wanted by Moline Police for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.