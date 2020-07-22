Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Dustin Rose, 27, is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rose is wanted in Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for escape on original charge of burglary. He failed to return after a court-approved furlough.

Monsanto Jordan, 38, is 5-foot-7 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jordan is wanted by Moline Police for controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.