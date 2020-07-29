Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) John Fey, 40; Carlos Lozano, 26.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

John Fey, 40, is 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Fey is wanted by Silvis Police for sex offender failure to register.

Carlos Lozano, 26, is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jordan is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.