Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Hasan Grayson, 37, is 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Grayson is wanted by Moline Police for possession of a weapon by a felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Ryan Harmon, 38, is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. Harmon is wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.