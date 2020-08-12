Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Roemello Jones, 25; Jonathon Skinner, 37.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Roemello Jones, 25, is 5-foot-11 and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jones is wanted by Davenport Police for willful injury, criminal mischief, simple assault, domestic abuse, and violation of a no contact order.

Jonathon Skinner, 37, is 6-foot and 225 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Skinner is wanted by Davenport Police for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.