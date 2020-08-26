Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Andrew Greene, 28, is 5-foot-10 and 224 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Greene is wanted in Scott County for escape on original charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Frantz Smith, 29, is 6-foot and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Smith is wanted by Moline Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing/eluding. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.