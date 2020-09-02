Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Oscar Hernandez, 23; Anthony Soteco, 48.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Oscar Hernandez, 23, is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is wanted on a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Anthony Soteco, 48, is 6-foot-1 and 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Soteco is wanted by Quad City MEG for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.