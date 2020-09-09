Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Kali Arrington, 25; Koby Lamonte, 19.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Kali Arrington, 25, is 6-foot and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Arrington is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for rioting, criminal mischief, assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Koby Lamonte, 19, is 5-foot-9 and 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lamonte is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for rioting, criminal mischief, assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.