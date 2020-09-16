Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Carly Baguss, 28, is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Baguss is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution.

Brandon Satern, 41, is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Satern is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of probation violation on original charge of forgery and identity theft. He is also wanted out of Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charge of felony theft.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.