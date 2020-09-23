Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Nicole Gasper, 37, is 5-foot-3 and 159 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Gasper is wanted in Rock Island County for forgery and resisting arrest, and two counts of probation violation. She is also wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft.

Lana Shariff, 40, is 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Shariff is wanted in Scott County for parole violation and probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.