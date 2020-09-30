Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Louis Shannon, 31; Angela Zaglauer, 46.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Louis Shannon, 31, is 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Shannon is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine.

Angela Zaglauer, 46, is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Zaglauer is wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on original charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.