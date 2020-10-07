Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Jeremy Monsoor, 22; Jovonti Wells, 34.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jeremy Monsoor, 22, is 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Monsoor is wanted by Milan Police for felon in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Jovonti Wells, 34, is 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Wells is wanted by Moline Police for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and cannabis, with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.