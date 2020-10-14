Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Curtis Fussell, 21, is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Fussell is wanted by Moline Police for forgery and theft. He is also wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for probation violation.

Ashley Dillon, 22, is 5-foot-3 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Dillon is wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for escape after she failed to report back to the jail after a furlough. She is also wanted for failure to appear on a felony retail theft charge.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.