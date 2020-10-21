Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Sade Kline, 31; Rtaevous Stubbs (AKA Fresh), 36.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Sade Kline, 31, is 4-foot-11 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kline is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Rtaevous Stubbs (AKA Fresh), 36, is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Stubbs is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Stubbs and Kline conspired together to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.