Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Timothy Harkless, 21, is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Harkless is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on an original charge of unlawful restraint.

Florentino Villagomez Jr., 38, is 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Villagomez is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. He is also wanted in Mercer County for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.