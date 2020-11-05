Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jordan Hopper, 22, is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hopper is wanted by Davenport Police on six warrants including interference with official acts, eluding, and reckless driving. He is also wanted in Scott County for parole violation on original charges of displaying a dangerous weapon, and false imprisonment, and Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of controlled substance and theft.

Heaven Oestreich, 21, is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Oestreich is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation/possession of controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.